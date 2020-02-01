Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Lennox International worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth $65,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter worth $134,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 37.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 317.8% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Terry L. Johnston sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.73, for a total value of $252,059.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,288.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $193,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,171.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,699 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

NYSE:LII opened at $232.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.67. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.75 and a 12 month high of $298.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

