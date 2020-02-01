Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,621 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Juniper Networks worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 228,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 126,393 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Juniper Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $175,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,468.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,651. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

