Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Kilroy Realty worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth $635,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

In related news, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $1,246,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,071,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,318,777.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,256,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price target on Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NYSE KRC opened at $82.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kilroy Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $85.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.