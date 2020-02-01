Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,242 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of OGE Energy worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 109,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 30.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in OGE Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 136,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

OGE stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.22 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.11%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

