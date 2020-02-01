Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Hill-Rom worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $695,650,000 after buying an additional 307,825 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Hill-Rom by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 117,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Hill-Rom by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,988,000 after buying an additional 1,135,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Hill-Rom by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after buying an additional 32,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $106.49 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.88 and a one year high of $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.76. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $492,713.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,173.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

