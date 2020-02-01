Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 3,237 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 151.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 180,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 108,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,659,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,897,000 after buying an additional 309,781 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 6.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 17.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of WPC opened at $84.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $72.51 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.80.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $318.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.44 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.99%.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.