Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 45.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 28.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 59.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin purchased 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,964.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

SUI opened at $162.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.36, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.17. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $106.77 and a 1-year high of $166.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.