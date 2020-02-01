Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Catalent worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Catalent by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Catalent by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 274,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $61.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.69. Catalent Inc has a 52 week low of $36.24 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.77%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $386,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $137,730.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,512 shares of company stock worth $2,921,998. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens upped their target price on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.57.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.