Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,002 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Service Co. International worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 39.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of SCI stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.21. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $769.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.05 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Monday, November 4th.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.