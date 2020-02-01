Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Masimo worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 131,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 30,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,003,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,042,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total transaction of $79,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,139.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 15,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,401 shares of company stock valued at $11,861,969 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Masimo stock opened at $170.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $118.93 and a 12-month high of $175.25.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.