Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,142 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James R. Stark sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.45, for a total value of $298,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIO. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.17.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $360.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $371.47 and its 200-day moving average is $347.75. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $243.74 and a one year high of $391.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $560.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

