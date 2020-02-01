Arizona State Retirement System Sells 15,837 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,195 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,837 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 309,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 63,989 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 191,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 84,319 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 127,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

DVN opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

