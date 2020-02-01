Arizona State Retirement System Sells 16,701 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,701 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fortinet by 16.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,863,000 after purchasing an additional 149,780 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 602,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,228,000 after purchasing an additional 37,398 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 630,497 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,422,000 after purchasing an additional 103,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $78,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,385.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total value of $265,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,603.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. FBN Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortinet from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.96.

Shares of FTNT opened at $115.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.66. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $120.44.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

