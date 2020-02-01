Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,379 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.05% of Universal Display worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $5,617,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Universal Display by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Universal Display by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Universal Display by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $1,263,276.00. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $4,977,264.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,876,081.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

Shares of OLED opened at $176.17 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $230.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.21.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

