Arizona State Retirement System Sells 29,870 Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,870 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Icahn Carl C lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 114,250,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,166,000 after buying an additional 15,000,000 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6,159.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 6,174,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,994,000 after buying an additional 6,075,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,091,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,427,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,300,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after buying an additional 618,533 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $13.67 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Benninger sold 9,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Keith Causey sold 5,605 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,273 shares of company stock worth $1,736,271. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

