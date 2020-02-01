Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,068 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Hubbell worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hubbell by 21.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hubbell by 13.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter worth approximately $708,000. Natixis bought a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,962,000 after acquiring an additional 401,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

HUBB opened at $143.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $107.92 and a 1-year high of $149.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

In other news, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total value of $517,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

