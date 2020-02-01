Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,529 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $45,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,550.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.67.

Shares of MOH opened at $122.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.30 and a 200 day moving average of $128.59. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.50 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

