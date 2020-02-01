Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,743 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 57,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $115.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $114.80 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $79.40 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.39.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $619,035.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $702,512.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,591.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192 over the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

