Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,763 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.07% of Perrigo worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Perrigo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Perrigo by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Perrigo by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $120,957.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,006 shares in the company, valued at $299,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $100,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,546.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,774 shares of company stock worth $347,865 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. Perrigo Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.22.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

