Arizona State Retirement System Sells 5,109 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of XPO Logistics worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,391,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $13,920,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 234,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, black and white Capital LP bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $13,598,000.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.26. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $96.20. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.48.

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 252,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $21,261,303.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 552,900 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,803. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.