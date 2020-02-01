Arizona State Retirement System Sells 5,676 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Textron by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 106,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Textron by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $45.93 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXT. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

