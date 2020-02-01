Arizona State Retirement System Sells 7,339 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $885,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,563,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT opened at $160.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Gartner Inc has a 52 week low of $124.77 and a 52 week high of $171.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. Gartner had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 2,100 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $334,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,020 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.17, for a total transaction of $5,609,153.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,357,437.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,151 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,986 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.