Arizona State Retirement System Sells 7,710 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Donaldson worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $115,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

DCI stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.45. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.