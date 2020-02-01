Arizona State Retirement System Sells 9,382 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,382 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Graco worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 562.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33,804 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Graco by 13.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GGG. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of GGG opened at $53.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.77. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.20.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In other news, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $164,985.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,049 shares of company stock valued at $14,188,571. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

