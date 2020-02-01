Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $34.29 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

