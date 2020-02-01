Ark Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001930 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bit-Z. Ark has a total market capitalization of $21.10 million and approximately $803,730.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00044141 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 147,187,228 coins and its circulating supply is 117,872,966 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Upbit, Binance, Cryptomate, Bittrex, OKEx, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bit-Z and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.