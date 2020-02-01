ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,508,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 505.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 223,910 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $2,089,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 80,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth $971,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.26. 769,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,590. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.68. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.60%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

