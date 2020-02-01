Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 260.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.3% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,228,229,000 after buying an additional 219,447 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,720,000 after buying an additional 97,515 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,209,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,432.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,402.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,275.98. The stock has a market cap of $988.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.09.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.