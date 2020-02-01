Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,552 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 99.9% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.2% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $201.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.42. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.70 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

