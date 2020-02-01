Arqma (ARQ) One Day Volume Tops $284.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a market capitalization of $21,784.00 and $284.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,370.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.83 or 0.01949312 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.35 or 0.04043110 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00759019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00123395 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00783656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009184 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00027226 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00713780 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,450,018 coins and its circulating supply is 3,405,474 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

