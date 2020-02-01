ArtByte Achieves Market Capitalization of $2,158.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00739764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007216 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033971 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000531 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me.

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

