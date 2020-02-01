ArtByte Trading 93.2% Lower This Week (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. ArtByte has a total market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the dollar. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00749244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007038 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00034188 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

