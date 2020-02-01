Asgard Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (ASG)

Asgard (CURRENCY:ASG) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Asgard has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. One Asgard token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Exrates. Asgard has a total market capitalization of $255,711.00 and $622.00 worth of Asgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.69 or 0.02971675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00194137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120693 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asgard Token Profile

Asgard’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,880,918 tokens. The official website for Asgard is asgardecofund.io. Asgard’s official message board is www.medium.com/@asgardecofund. Asgard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Asgard

Asgard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

