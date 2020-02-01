Asian Dragon (AD) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Asian Dragon has a total market capitalization of $109,729.00 and approximately $3,295.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Dragon token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including token.store and EtherFlyer. In the last week, Asian Dragon has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005398 BTC.

999 (999) traded 77.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000123 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000167 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Asian Dragon Token Profile

Asian Dragon (AD) is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official website is www.asiandragoncoin.com. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

