ASOS plc (LON:ASC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ASOS plc (LON:ASC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,450.59 ($45.39).

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASOS to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a research report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 3,615 ($47.55) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 3,073 ($40.42) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,224.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,866.36. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.52.

In other news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total value of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33). Also, insider Nick Beighton purchased 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, for a total transaction of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.