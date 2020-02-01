Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZPN. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN stock opened at $118.98 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $95.61 and a 1-year high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.60.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.20% and a net margin of 41.49%. The business had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 59,821 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,877,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,849,000 after acquiring an additional 141,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.