Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,822.86 ($37.13).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Associated British Foods stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,626 ($34.54). The company had a trading volume of 527,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,621.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,411.20. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,704.27 ($35.57).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 34.30 ($0.45) per share. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $12.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

In related news, insider John Bason sold 20,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.36), for a total transaction of £528,172.72 ($694,781.27).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

