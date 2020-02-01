AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,735 ($101.75).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,475 ($98.33) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,424 ($97.66) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,651.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,255.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. The company has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of £727.50 ($956.99).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

