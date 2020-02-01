ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ASX LTD/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

ASXFY opened at $56.07 on Friday. ASX LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80.

ASX LTD/ADR Company Profile

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

