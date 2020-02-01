Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 25th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,103,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,487 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,060,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,937,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,252,000 after purchasing an additional 357,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,801,000 after purchasing an additional 290,613 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.23. 306,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,919. The company has a quick ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $716.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.07.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.54 EPS for the current year.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
