ATBCoin Reaches Market Cap of $63,513.00 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $63,513.00 and $51,454.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. During the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,365.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.75 or 0.04049341 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00695094 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014737 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000451 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATBCoin (ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Exrates, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

