ATLANT (ATL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,090.00

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. ATLANT has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $1,090.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ATLANT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.24 or 0.02973899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00193346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT was first traded on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, OKEx, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.