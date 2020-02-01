Atonomi Hits Market Cap of $128,603.00 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Atonomi token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, BitForex and Bilaxy. Atonomi has a total market cap of $128,603.00 and $34.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atonomi has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00036972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $551.22 or 0.05862479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00127400 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034584 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Atonomi Profile

ATMI is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, LATOKEN, Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

