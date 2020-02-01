Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other Atreca news, insider Guy Cavet sold 6,919 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $103,093.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $92,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,919 shares of company stock worth $395,443.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Atreca by 261.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $18.38 on Friday. Atreca has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that Atreca will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

