AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,679 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 3.1% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

AT&T stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

