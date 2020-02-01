AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Old Port Advisors raised its position in AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $274.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

