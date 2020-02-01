Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,696 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Audentes Therapeutics worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOLD. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,927,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 29.2% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,485,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,804,000 after purchasing an additional 562,063 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $16,687,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 49.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,721,000 after purchasing an additional 255,086 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $8,653,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Audentes Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Audentes Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 14,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $432,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLD opened at $59.97 on Friday. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.68.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Audentes Therapeutics Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

