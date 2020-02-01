Augur (REP) Price Tops $14.22

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $14.22 or 0.00152167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, Bitsane, Gate.io and LATOKEN. Augur has a total market cap of $156.40 million and approximately $15.69 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.35 or 0.02968204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00193794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Augur

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Koinex, Zebpay, LATOKEN, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Gatecoin, Kraken, Bitbns, Livecoin, GOPAX, BX Thailand, CoinTiger, BitBay, ABCC, Liqui, Binance, Bitsane, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Poloniex, DragonEX, Bittrex, Crex24, AirSwap, Mercatox, Ethfinex, ChaoEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

