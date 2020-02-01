Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

AUPH opened at $18.30 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $21.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 19,483.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $9,747,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 265,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 28,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

