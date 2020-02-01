Auroracoin (AUR) Hits Market Capitalization of $440,899.00

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $440,899.00 and $666.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, ISX, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Auroracoin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00046161 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00067105 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,395.65 or 1.00530719 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00058772 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000640 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001463 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, ISX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

